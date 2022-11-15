Twitter Linkedin Facebook

OSB Group PLC 38.5% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Broker Ratings

OSB Group PLC with ticker (LON:OSB) now has a potential upside of 38.5% according to Berenberg Bank.



Berenberg Bank set a target price of 750 GBX for the company, which when compared to the OSB Group PLC share price of 461 GBX at opening today (15/11/2022) indicates a potential upside of 38.5%. Trading has ranged between 367 (52 week low) and 609 (52 week high) with an average of 2,353,433 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £2,030,011,991.

OSB Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based specialist mortgage lender in professional buy-to-let and specialist residential market sub-segments. The Company’s segments include OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services. The OneSavings Bank segment includes Buy-to-Let/SME sub-segments and Residential sub-segment. Buy-to-Let/SME sub-segments include buy-to-let, residential development, commercial mortgages, funding lines, and asset finance. Residential sub-segments include first charge and funding lines. The brands under this segment include Kent Reliance and InterBay. The Charter Court Financial Services segment includes buy-to-let, bridging, residential and second charge. Its Precise Mortgages brand uses an automated underwriting platform to manage mortgage applications and to deliver decisions in principle. This segment operates through its brands, including Precise Mortgages and Charter Savings Bank. The Company’s lending business is supported by its funding platforms.



