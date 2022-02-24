OSB Group PLC 24.1% potential upside indicated by Barclays

OSB Group PLC with ticker (LON:OSB) now has a potential upside of 24.1% according to Barclays.







Barclays set a target price of 665 GBX for the company, which when compared to the OSB Group PLC share price of 505 GBX at opening today (24/02/2022) indicates a potential upside of 24.1%. Trading has ranged between 412 (52 week low) and 589 (52 week high) with an average of 846,884 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £2,237,809,266.



OSB Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based specialist mortgage lender, which is primarily focused on selected sub-segments of the mortgage market. The Company’s specialist lending is supported by its Kent Reliance and Charter Savings Bank retail savings franchises. Its segments include OneSavings Bank (OSB) and Charter Court Financial Services (CCFS). The OSB segment originates mortgages organically via specialist brokers and independent financial advisers through its specialist brands, including Kent Reliance for Intermediaries and InterBay Commercial. OSB’s sub segments include Buy-to-Let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, bespoke and specialist residential lending, secured funding lines and asset finance. CCFS segment focuses on providing Buy-to-Let and specialist residential mortgages, mortgage servicing, administration and retail savings products. This segment operates through its brands, including Precise Mortgages and Charter Savings Bank.







