Orrstown Financial Services Inc – Consenus Indicates Potential 55.2% Upside

Orrstown Financial Services Inc with ticker code (ORRF) now have 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 25 and 17 calculating the average target price we see 20.5. Now with the previous closing price of 13.21 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 55.2%. The day 50 moving average is 14.99 and the 200 moving average now moves to 20.09. The market cap for the company is $146m. Visit the company website at: http://www.orrstown.com

Orrstown Financial Services operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans. In addition, the company provides renders services as trustee, executor, administrator, guardian, managing agent, custodian, and investment advisor, as well as provides other fiduciary services under the Orrstown Financial Advisors name; and offers retail brokerage services through a third-party broker/dealer arrangement. Further, it offers investment advisory services through an office in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. The company provides its banking and bank-related services through branches located in Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Perry, and York counties of Pennsylvania, as well as Washington County, Maryland. Orrstown Financial Services was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, Pennsylvania.

