Orrstown Financial Services Inc – Consenus Indicates Potential 45.3% Upside

Orrstown Financial Services Inc with ticker code (ORRF) have now 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 20 and 16 with the average target price sitting at 18. Now with the previous closing price of 12.39 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 45.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 13.37 and the 200 day MA is 19.55. The company has a market capitalisation of $143m. Visit the company website at: http://www.orrstown.com

Orrstown Financial Services operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans. In addition, the company provides renders services as trustee, executor, administrator, guardian, managing agent, custodian, and investment advisor, as well as provides other fiduciary services under the Orrstown Financial Advisors name; and offers retail brokerage services through a third-party broker/dealer arrangement. Further, it offers investment advisory services through an office in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. The company provides its banking and bank-related services through branches located in Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Perry, and York counties of Pennsylvania, as well as Washington County, Maryland. Orrstown Financial Services was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, Pennsylvania.

