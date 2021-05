Orrstown Financial Services Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 15.3% Upside

Orrstown Financial Services Inc with ticker code (ORRF) have now 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 21 and 16 calculating the average target price we see 19.25. Given that the stocks previous close was at 16.7 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 15.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 16.42 and the 200 day moving average is 14.45. The company has a market capitalisation of $189m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.orrstown.com

Orrstown Financial Services operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, construction, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans. In addition, the company provides renders services as trustee, executor, administrator, guardian, managing agent, custodian, and investment advisor, as well as provides other fiduciary services under the Orrstown Financial Advisors and Wheatland name; and offers retail brokerage services through a third-party broker/dealer arrangement. Further, it offers investment advisory services through an office in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. As of April 21, 2020, it had offices in Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Perry, and York counties, Pennsylvania; and Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, and Washington counties, Maryland, as well as Baltimore City, Maryland. Orrstown Financial Services was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, Pennsylvania.