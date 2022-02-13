Orrstown Financial Services Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 15.3% Upside

Orrstown Financial Services Inc with ticker code (ORRF) now have 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 21 and 16 calculating the average target price we see 19.25. Now with the previous closing price of 16.7 this would imply there is a potential upside of 15.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 16.42 and the 200 moving average now moves to 14.45. The company has a market capitalisation of $189m. Find out more information at: http://www.orrstown.com

The potential market cap would be $218m based on the market concensus.

Orrstown Financial Services operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, construction, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans. In addition, the company provides renders services as trustee, executor, administrator, guardian, managing agent, custodian, and investment advisor, as well as provides other fiduciary services under the Orrstown Financial Advisors and Wheatland name; and offers retail brokerage services through a third-party broker/dealer arrangement. Further, it offers investment advisory services through an office in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. As of April 21, 2020, it had offices in Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Perry, and York counties, Pennsylvania; and Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, and Washington counties, Maryland, as well as Baltimore City, Maryland. Orrstown Financial Services was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, Pennsylvania.