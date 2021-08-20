Orrstown Financial Services Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 15.3% Upside

Orrstown Financial Services Inc found using ticker (ORRF) now have 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 21 and 16 and has a mean target at 19.25. Given that the stocks previous close was at 16.7 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 15.3%. The day 50 moving average is 16.42 and the 200 day moving average is 14.45. The market capitalisation for the company is $189m. Visit the company website at: http://www.orrstown.com

Orrstown Financial Services operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, construction, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans. In addition, the company provides renders services as trustee, executor, administrator, guardian, managing agent, custodian, and investment advisor, as well as provides other fiduciary services under the Orrstown Financial Advisors and Wheatland name; and offers retail brokerage services through a third-party broker/dealer arrangement. Further, it offers investment advisory services through an office in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. As of April 21, 2020, it had offices in Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Perry, and York counties, Pennsylvania; and Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, and Washington counties, Maryland, as well as Baltimore City, Maryland. Orrstown Financial Services was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, Pennsylvania.