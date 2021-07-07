Orrstown Financial Services Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 15.3% Upside

Orrstown Financial Services Inc with ticker code (ORRF) have now 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 21 and 16 with the average target price sitting at 19.25. Given that the stocks previous close was at 16.7 this would imply there is a potential upside of 15.3%. The 50 day MA is 16.42 while the 200 day moving average is 14.45. The company has a market cap of $189m. Company Website: http://www.orrstown.com

Orrstown Financial Services operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, construction, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans. In addition, the company provides renders services as trustee, executor, administrator, guardian, managing agent, custodian, and investment advisor, as well as provides other fiduciary services under the Orrstown Financial Advisors and Wheatland name; and offers retail brokerage services through a third-party broker/dealer arrangement. Further, it offers investment advisory services through an office in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. As of April 21, 2020, it had offices in Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Perry, and York counties, Pennsylvania; and Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, and Washington counties, Maryland, as well as Baltimore City, Maryland. Orrstown Financial Services was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, Pennsylvania.