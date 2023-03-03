Ormat Technologies, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.3% Upside

Ormat Technologies, Inc. with ticker code (ORA) now have 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 105 and 88 calculating the average target price we see 94.17. Given that the stocks previous close was at 87.8 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 7.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 89 while the 200 day moving average is 87.53. The company has a market capitalisation of $4,849m. Find out more information at: https://www.ormat.com

The potential market cap would be $5,201m based on the market concensus.

Ormat Technologies, Inc. engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity. The Product segment designs, manufactures, and sells equipment for geothermal, recovered energy-based electricity generation; and provides services relating to the engineering, procurement, construction, operation, and maintenance of geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants. The Product segment serves contractors; developers, owners, and operators of geothermal power plants; and owners and operators of interstate natural gas pipelines, gas processing plants, and cement plants, as well as companies in other energy-intensive industrial processes. The Energy Storage segment offers energy storage and related services, as well as services relating to the engineering, procurement, construction, operation, and maintenance of energy storage units. Ormat Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is based in Reno, Nevada.