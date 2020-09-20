Ormat Technologies – Consensus Indicates Potential 28.8% Upside

Ormat Technologies found using ticker (ORA) now have 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 78 and 64 with the average target price sitting at 71.4. Now with the previous closing price of 55.44 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 28.8%. The day 50 moving average is 59.99 while the 200 day moving average is 63.69. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,828m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.ormat.com

Ormat Technologies engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage and Management Services. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic (PV), and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity. The Product segment designs, manufactures, and sells equipment for geothermal, recovered energy-based electricity generation, and remote power units, such as fossil fuel powered turbo-generators and heavy duty direct-current generators. This segment also provides services relating to the engineering, procurement, construction, operation, and maintenance of geothermal, solar PV, and recovered energy-based power plants. The Product segment serves contractors; developers, owners, and operators of geothermal power plants; and owners and operators of interstate natural gas pipelines, gas processing plants, and cement plants, as well as companies in other energy-intensive industrial processes. The Energy Storage and Management Services segment offers energy storage, demand response, and energy management related services, as well as services relating to the engineering, procurement, construction, operation, and maintenance of energy storage units. Ormat Technologies was founded in 1965 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

