Ormat Technologies – Consensus Indicates Potential -1.9% Downside

Ormat Technologies with ticker code (ORA) now have 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 78 and 64 calculating the mean target price we have 71.4. With the stocks previous close at 72.75 this indicates there is a potential downside of -1.9%. The 50 day MA is 62.79 and the 200 day MA is 63.54. The company has a market capitalisation of $3,590m. Company Website: http://www.ormat.com

Ormat Technologies engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage and Management Services. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic (PV), and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity. The Product segment designs, manufactures, and sells equipment for geothermal, recovered energy-based electricity generation, and remote power units, such as fossil fuel powered turbo-generators and heavy duty direct-current generators. This segment also provides services relating to the engineering, procurement, construction, operation, and maintenance of geothermal, solar PV, and recovered energy-based power plants. The Product segment serves contractors; developers, owners, and operators of geothermal power plants; and owners and operators of interstate natural gas pipelines, gas processing plants, and cement plants, as well as companies in other energy-intensive industrial processes. The Energy Storage and Management Services segment offers energy storage, demand response, and energy management related services, as well as services relating to the engineering, procurement, construction, operation, and maintenance of energy storage units. Ormat Technologies was founded in 1965 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn