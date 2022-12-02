Ormat Technologies – Consensus Indicates Potential 6.6% Upside

Ormat Technologies found using ticker (ORA) now have 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 106 and 89 and has a mean target at 96.43. Now with the previous closing price of 90.43 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 6.6%. The day 50 moving average is 90.4 while the 200 day moving average is 83.84. The market capitalisation for the company is $5,029m. Find out more information at: https://www.ormat.com

The potential market cap would be $5,363m based on the market concensus.

Ormat Technologies engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity. The Product segment designs, manufactures, and sells equipment for geothermal, recovered energy-based electricity generation, and remote power units, such as fossil fuel powered turbo-generators and heavy duty direct-current generators; and provides services relating to the engineering, procurement, construction, operation, and maintenance of geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants. The Product segment serves contractors; developers, owners, and operators of geothermal power plants; and owners and operators of interstate natural gas pipelines, gas processing plants, and cement plants, as well as companies in other energy-intensive industrial processes. The Energy Storage segment offers energy storage and related services, as well as services relating to the engineering, procurement, construction, operation, and maintenance of energy storage units. Ormat Technologies was founded in 1965 and is based in Reno, Nevada.