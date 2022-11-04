Ormat Technologies – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.6% Upside

Ormat Technologies with ticker code (ORA) now have 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 98 and 89 calculating the mean target price we have 93.29. Given that the stocks previous close was at 88.38 this would imply there is a potential upside of 5.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 90.54 and the 200 moving average now moves to 81.47. The market capitalisation for the company is $5,416m. Company Website: https://www.ormat.com

The potential market cap would be $5,716m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Ormat Technologies engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity. The Product segment designs, manufactures, and sells equipment for geothermal, recovered energy-based electricity generation, and remote power units, such as fossil fuel powered turbo-generators and heavy duty direct-current generators; and provides services relating to the engineering, procurement, construction, operation, and maintenance of geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants. The Product segment serves contractors; developers, owners, and operators of geothermal power plants; and owners and operators of interstate natural gas pipelines, gas processing plants, and cement plants, as well as companies in other energy-intensive industrial processes. The Energy Storage segment offers energy storage and related services, as well as services relating to the engineering, procurement, construction, operation, and maintenance of energy storage units. Ormat Technologies was founded in 1965 and is based in Reno, Nevada.