Ormat Technologies – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.8% Upside

Ormat Technologies with ticker code (ORA) now have 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 94 and 75 with a mean TP of 82. Now with the previous closing price of 78.97 this indicates there is a potential upside of 3.8%. The day 50 moving average is 75.97 while the 200 day moving average is 72.42. The company has a market capitalisation of $4,391m. Company Website: https://www.ormat.com

Ormat Technologies engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity. The Product segment designs, manufactures, and sells equipment for geothermal, recovered energy-based electricity generation, and remote power units, such as fossil fuel powered turbo-generators and heavy duty direct-current generators. This segment also provides services relating to the engineering, procurement, construction, operation, and maintenance of geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants. The Product segment serves contractors; developers, owners, and operators of geothermal power plants; and owners and operators of interstate natural gas pipelines, gas processing plants, and cement plants, as well as companies in other energy-intensive industrial processes. The Energy Storage segment offers energy storage and related services, as well as services relating to the engineering, procurement, construction, operation, and maintenance of energy storage units. Ormat Technologies was founded in 1965 and is based in Reno, Nevada.