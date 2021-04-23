Ormat Technologies – Consensus Indicates Potential 27.8% Upside

Ormat Technologies with ticker code (ORA) have now 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 108 and 90 calculating the mean target price we have 97.2. With the stocks previous close at 76.03 this indicates there is a potential upside of 27.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 78.58 and the 200 day moving average is 86.45. The market cap for the company is $4,244m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.ormat.com

Ormat Technologies engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity. The Product segment designs, manufactures, and sells equipment for geothermal, recovered energy-based electricity generation, and remote power units, such as fossil fuel powered turbo-generators and heavy duty direct-current generators. This segment also provides services relating to the engineering, procurement, construction, operation, and maintenance of geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants. The Product segment serves contractors; developers, owners, and operators of geothermal power plants; and owners and operators of interstate natural gas pipelines, gas processing plants, and cement plants, as well as companies in other energy-intensive industrial processes. The Energy Storage segment offers energy storage and related services, as well as services relating to the engineering, procurement, construction, operation, and maintenance of energy storage units. Ormat Technologies was founded in 1965 and is based in Reno, Nevada.