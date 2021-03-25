Ormat Technologies – Consensus Indicates Potential 25.3% Upside

Ormat Technologies found using ticker (ORA) now have 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 108 and 90 with the average target price sitting at 97.2. Given that the stocks previous close was at 77.58 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 25.3%. The 50 day MA is 96.94 and the 200 moving average now moves to 83.92. The company has a market capitalisation of $4,152m. Company Website: http://www.ormat.com

Ormat Technologies engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity. The Product segment designs, manufactures, and sells equipment for geothermal, recovered energy-based electricity generation, and remote power units, such as fossil fuel powered turbo-generators and heavy duty direct-current generators. This segment also provides services relating to the engineering, procurement, construction, operation, and maintenance of geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants. The Product segment serves contractors; developers, owners, and operators of geothermal power plants; and owners and operators of interstate natural gas pipelines, gas processing plants, and cement plants, as well as companies in other energy-intensive industrial processes. The Energy Storage segment offers energy storage and related services, as well as services relating to the engineering, procurement, construction, operation, and maintenance of energy storage units. Ormat Technologies was founded in 1965 and is based in Reno, Nevada.