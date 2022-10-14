Follow us on:

Orion Group Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 82.7% Upside

Broker Ratings

Orion Group Holdings found using ticker (ORN) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 6 and 3 with the average target price sitting at 4.33. Now with the previous closing price of 2.37 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 82.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 2.7 and the 200 day moving average is 2.75. The company has a market cap of $79m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.oriongroupholdingsinc.com

The potential market cap would be $145m based on the market concensus.

Orion Group Holdings operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures. Its marine transportation facility projects comprise public port facilities, cruise ship port facilities, private terminals, special-use navy terminals, recreational use marinas and docks, and other marine-based facilities. The company also offers on-going maintenance and repair, inspection, emergency repair, and demolition and salvage services to marine transportation facilities. Its marine pipeline service projects include the installation and removal of underwater buried pipeline transmission lines; the installation of pipeline intakes and outfalls for industrial facilities; the construction of pipeline outfalls for wastewater and industrial discharges; river crossing and directional drilling; the creation of hot taps and tie-ins; and inspection, maintenance, and repair services. The company’s bridge and causeway projects include the construction, repair, and maintenance of overwater bridges and causeways, as well as the development of fendering systems in marine environments; and marine environmental structures used for erosion control, wetlands creation, and environmental remediation. The company also provides specialty services, such as design, salvage, demolition, surveying, towing, diving and underwater inspection, excavation, and repair services. In addition, it offers light commercial, structural, and other concrete construction services. Orion Group Holdings was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

