Orion Group Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 58.5% Upside

Orion Group Holdings with ticker code (ORN) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 6 and 3.5 with a mean TP of 4.5. With the stocks previous close at 2.84 this would imply there is a potential upside of 58.5%. The 50 day MA is 2.51 and the 200 day MA is 3.88. The market capitalisation for the company is $85m. Visit the company website at: https://www.oriongroupholdingsinc.com

The potential market cap would be $135m based on the market concensus.

Orion Group Holdings operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures. Its marine transportation facility projects comprise public port facilities, cruise ship port facilities, private terminals, special-use navy terminals, recreational use marinas and docks, and other marine-based facilities. The company also offers on-going maintenance and repair, inspection, emergency repair, and demolition and salvage services to marine transportation facilities. Its marine pipeline service projects include the installation and removal of underwater buried pipeline transmission lines; the installation of pipeline intakes and outfalls for industrial facilities; the construction of pipeline outfalls for wastewater and industrial discharges; river crossing and directional drilling; the creation of hot taps and tie-ins; and inspection, maintenance, and repair services. The company’s bridge and causeway projects include the construction, repair, and maintenance of overwater bridges and causeways, as well as the development of fendering systems in marine environments; and marine environmental structures used for erosion control, wetlands creation, and environmental remediation. The company also provides specialty services, such as design, salvage, demolition, surveying, towing, diving and underwater inspection, excavation, and repair services. In addition, it offers light commercial, structural, and other concrete construction services. Orion Group Holdings was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.