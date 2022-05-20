Twitter
Orion Engineered Carbons S.A – Consensus Indicates Potential 45.7% Upside

Broker Ratings

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A found using ticker (OEC) now have 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 32 and 23 with the average target price sitting at 26.67. Now with the previous closing price of 18.3 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 45.7%. The 50 day MA is 16.04 and the 200 day MA is 17.58. The company has a market cap of $1,121m. Company Website: https://www.orioncarbons.com

The potential market cap would be $1,634m based on the market concensus.

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes. It also provides rubber carbon black products for applications in mechanical rubber goods under the PUREX brand, as well as in tires under the ECORAX brand name. The company was formerly known as Orion Engineered Carbons S.à r.l. and changed its name to Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. in July 2014. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Senningerberg, Luxembourg.

