Orion Engineered Carbons S.A – Consensus Indicates Potential 45.1% Upside

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A with ticker code (OEC) now have 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 32 and 16 calculating the mean target price we have 25.67. Now with the previous closing price of 17.69 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 45.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 17.69 while the 200 day moving average is 18.98. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,108m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.orioncarbons.com

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and various conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes. It also provides rubber carbon black products for applications in mechanical rubber goods under the PUREX brand, as well as in tires under the ECORAX brand name. The company was formerly known as Orion Engineered Carbons S.Ã r.l. and changed its name to Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. in July 2014. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Senningerberg, Luxembourg.