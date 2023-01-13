Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A – Consensus Indicates Potential 40.9% Upside

Broker Ratings

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A with ticker code (OEC) have now 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 33 and 23 and has a mean target at 27.2. Now with the previous closing price of 19.3 this would imply there is a potential upside of 40.9%. The day 50 moving average is 17.99 and the 200 moving average now moves to 16.66. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,186m. Find out more information at: https://www.orioncarbons.com

The potential market cap would be $1,671m based on the market concensus.

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes. It also provides rubber carbon black products for applications in mechanical rubber goods under the PUREX brand, as well as in tires under the ECORAX brand name. The company was formerly known as Orion Engineered Carbons S.à r.l. and changed its name to Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. in July 2014. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Senningerberg, Luxembourg.

