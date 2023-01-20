Orion Engineered Carbons S.A – Consensus Indicates Potential 38.5% Upside

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A with ticker code (OEC) now have 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 33 and 23 with the average target price sitting at 27.2. Now with the previous closing price of 19.64 this would imply there is a potential upside of 38.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 18.3 and the 200 moving average now moves to 16.73. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,188m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.orioncarbons.com

The potential market cap would be $1,646m based on the market concensus.

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes. It also provides rubber carbon black products for applications in mechanical rubber goods under the PUREX brand, as well as in tires under the ECORAX brand name. The company was formerly known as Orion Engineered Carbons S.à r.l. and changed its name to Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. in July 2014. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Senningerberg, Luxembourg.