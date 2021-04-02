Orion Engineered Carbons S.A – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.6% Upside

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A with ticker code (OEC) have now 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 27 and 15 calculating the average target price we see 22. Now with the previous closing price of 19.72 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 11.6%. The 50 day MA is 18.77 and the 200 moving average now moves to 16.3. The company has a market cap of $1,204m. Visit the company website at: http://www.orioncarbons.com

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and various conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes. It also provides rubber carbon black products for applications in mechanical rubber goods under the PUREX brand, as well as in tires under the ECORAX brand name. The company was formerly known as Orion Engineered Carbons S.Ã r.l. and changed its name to Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. in July 2014. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Senningerberg, Luxembourg.