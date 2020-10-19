Orion Engineered Carbons S.A – Consensus Indicates Potential -3.8% Downside

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A found using ticker (OEC) now have 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 18 and 10 calculating the mean target price we have 14.36. With the stocks previous close at 14.92 this would imply there is a potential downside of -3.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 13.69 and the 200 moving average now moves to 10.96. The market capitalisation for the company is $907m. Visit the company website at: http://www.orioncarbons.com

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications. It also provides rubber carbon black products for applications in mechanical rubber goods under the PUREX brand, as well as in tires under the ECORAX brand name. The company was formerly known as Orion Engineered Carbons S.Ã r.l. and changed its name to Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. in July 2014. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

