Orion Engineered Carbons S.A – Consensus Indicates Potential -2.3% Downside

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A found using ticker (OEC) have now 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 16 and 10 calculating the average target price we see 13.93. Given that the stocks previous close was at 14.26 this indicates there is a potential downside of -2.3%. The day 50 moving average is 12.12 and the 200 day moving average is 10.31. The company has a market capitalisation of $859m. Company Website: http://www.orioncarbons.com

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications. It also provides rubber carbon black products for applications in mechanical rubber goods under the PUREX brand, as well as in tires under the ECORAX brand name. The company was formerly known as Orion Engineered Carbons S.Ã r.l. and changed its name to Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. in July 2014. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

