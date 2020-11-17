Twitter
Orion Energy Systems – Consensus Indicates Potential 45.2% Upside

Orion Energy Systems found using ticker (OESX) now have 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 15 and 9.25 with a mean TP of 11.56. Now with the previous closing price of 7.96 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 45.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 7.66 and the 200 day moving average is 5.57. The market capitalisation for the company is $253m. Visit the company website at: http://www.orionlighting.com

Orion Energy Systems researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division. It offers interior light emitting diode (LED) high bay fixtures; smart building control systems, which provide lighting control options and data intelligence capabilities for building managers; and LED troffer door retrofit for use in office or retail grid ceilings. The company also offers various other LED, HIF, and induction fixtures for lighting and energy management needs comprising fixtures for agribusinesses, parking lots, roadways, retail, mezzanine, outdoor applications, and private label resale. In addition, it provides lighting-related energy management services, such as site assessment, site field verification, utility incentive and government subsidy management, engineering design, project management, and installation; and sells and distributes replacement lamps and fixture components into the after-market. The company serves customers directly; and through independent sales agencies and distributors, and energy contractors and electrical service companies. Orion Energy Systems was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.

