Orion Energy Systems – Consensus Indicates Potential 26.8% Upside

Orion Energy Systems found using ticker (OESX) have now 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 15 and 11.75 with the average target price sitting at 12.69. Given that the stocks previous close was at 10.01 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 26.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 9.07 and the 200 moving average now moves to 6.49. The company has a market cap of $319m. Find out more information at: http://www.orionlighting.com

Orion Energy Systems researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division. It offers interior light emitting diode (LED) high bay fixtures; smart building control systems, which provide lighting control options and data intelligence capabilities for building managers; and LED troffer door retrofit for use in office or retail grid ceilings. The company also offers various other LED, HIF, and induction fixtures for lighting and energy management needs comprising fixtures for agribusinesses, parking lots, roadways, retail, mezzanine, outdoor applications, and private label resale. In addition, it provides lighting-related energy management services, such as site assessment, site field verification, utility incentive and government subsidy management, engineering design, project management, and installation; and sells and distributes replacement lamps and fixture components into the after-market. The company serves customers directly; and through independent sales agencies and distributors, and energy contractors and electrical service companies. Orion Energy Systems was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.