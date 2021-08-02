Twitter
Orion Energy Systems – Consensus Indicates Potential 26.8% Upside

Broker Ratings

Orion Energy Systems with ticker code (OESX) now have 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 15 and 11.75 calculating the average target price we see 12.69. With the stocks previous close at 10.01 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 26.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 9.07 and the 200 day MA is 6.49. The market cap for the company is $319m. Company Website: http://www.orionlighting.com

Orion Energy Systems researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division. It offers interior light emitting diode (LED) high bay fixtures; smart building control systems, which provide lighting control options and data intelligence capabilities for building managers; and LED troffer door retrofit for use in office or retail grid ceilings. The company also offers various other LED, HIF, and induction fixtures for lighting and energy management needs comprising fixtures for agribusinesses, parking lots, roadways, retail, mezzanine, outdoor applications, and private label resale. In addition, it provides lighting-related energy management services, such as site assessment, site field verification, utility incentive and government subsidy management, engineering design, project management, and installation; and sells and distributes replacement lamps and fixture components into the after-market. The company serves customers directly; and through independent sales agencies and distributors, and energy contractors and electrical service companies. Orion Energy Systems was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.

