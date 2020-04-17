Origin Agritech Limited – Consenus Indicates Potential 51.5% Upside

Origin Agritech Limited found using ticker (SEED) now have 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘None’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 5 and 5 with a mean TP of 5. Now with the previous closing price of 3.3 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 51.5%. The day 50 moving average is 4.34 and the 200 day MA is 5.57. The company has a market cap of $14m. Company Website: http://www.originseed.com.cn

Origin Agritech Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an agricultural biotechnology and an e-commerce platform primarily in the People’s Republic of China. The company engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities. It develops, produces, and distributes hybrid crop seeds, as well as hybrid seed technology. The company also operates an e-commerce platform, which delivers agricultural products comprising agricultural seed products, other agricultural inputs, foods, household products, and other consumer products to farmers through online and mobile ordering. Origin Agritech Limited was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

