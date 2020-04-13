Origin Agritech Limited – Consenus Indicates Potential 43.3% Upside

Origin Agritech Limited found using ticker (SEED) now have 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘None’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 5 and 5 calculating the mean target price we have 5. Now with the previous closing price of 3.49 this indicates there is a potential upside of 43.3%. The 50 day MA is 4.65 while the 200 day moving average is 5.66. The company has a market cap of $16m. Find out more information at: http://www.originseed.com.cn

Origin Agritech Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an agricultural biotechnology and an e-commerce platform primarily in the People’s Republic of China. The company engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities. It develops, produces, and distributes hybrid crop seeds, as well as hybrid seed technology. The company also operates an e-commerce platform, which delivers agricultural products comprising agricultural seed products, other agricultural inputs, foods, household products, and other consumer products to farmers through online and mobile ordering. Origin Agritech Limited was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn