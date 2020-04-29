Origin Agritech Limited – Consenus Indicates Potential 22.0% Upside

Origin Agritech Limited with ticker code (SEED) have now 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘None’. The target price ranges between 5 and 5 calculating the mean target price we have 5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 4.1 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 22.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 3.81 and the 200 day MA is 5.41. The company has a market cap of $19m. Visit the company website at: http://www.originseed.com.cn

Origin Agritech Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an agricultural biotechnology and an e-commerce platform primarily in the People’s Republic of China. The company engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities. It develops, produces, and distributes hybrid crop seeds, as well as hybrid seed technology. The company also operates an e-commerce platform, which delivers agricultural products comprising agricultural seed products, other agricultural inputs, foods, household products, and other consumer products to farmers through online and mobile ordering. Origin Agritech Limited was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

