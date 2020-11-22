Origin Agritech Limited – Consensus Indicates Potential -49.8% Downside

Origin Agritech Limited with ticker code (SEED) now have 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘None’. The target price ranges between 5 and 5 calculating the mean target price we have 5. With the stocks previous close at 9.96 this indicates there is a potential downside of -49.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 9.79 while the 200 day moving average is 8.49. The market cap for the company is $50m. Company Website: http://www.originseed.com.cn

Origin Agritech Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an agricultural biotechnology and an e-commerce platform primarily in the People’s Republic of China. The company engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities. It develops, produces, and distributes hybrid crop seeds, as well as hybrid seed technology. The company also operates an e-commerce platform, which delivers agricultural products comprising agricultural seed products, other agricultural inputs, foods, household products, and other consumer products to farmers through online and mobile ordering. Origin Agritech Limited was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.