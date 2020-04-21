Orgenesis Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 85.2% Upside

Orgenesis Inc. found using ticker (ORGS) have now 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 9 and 9 and has a mean target at 9. Given that the stocks previous close was at 4.86 this indicates there is a potential upside of 85.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 3.85 and the 200 day moving average is 3.9. The market cap for the company is $92m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.orgenesis.com

Orgenesis Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and provision of cell and gene therapies through point-of-care solutions. The company’s point-of-care cell therapy platform focuses on the development of proprietary cell and gene therapies, including Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products (ATMPs) through its autologous trans-differentiation technology. It offers therapies for a range of treatments, including cell-based immunotherapies, metabolic diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and tissue regeneration. In addition, the company provides regulatory services, pre-clinical studies, intellectual property services, and co-development services. Orgenesis Inc. has various collaboration and license agreements with Adva Biotechnology Ltd.; Tel Hashomer Medical Research, Infrastructure and Services Ltd; Mircod Limited; HekaBio K.K; Image Securities Ltd.; Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC.; Immugenyx LLC.; BG Negev Technologies and Applications; Cure Therapeutics; Tarus Therapeutics; ExcellaBio Ltd.; and Columbia University, as well as a joint venture agreement with RevaTis S.A. to develop autologous therapies. The company was formerly known as Business Outsourcing Services and changed its name to Orgenesis Inc. in August 2011. Orgenesis Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.

