Orgenesis Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 74.8% Upside

Orgenesis Inc. found using ticker (ORGS) now have 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 9 and 9 calculating the mean target price we have 9. Now with the previous closing price of 5.15 this would imply there is a potential upside of 74.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 4.01 and the 200 moving average now moves to 3.96. The company has a market capitalisation of $115m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.orgenesis.com

Orgenesis Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and provision of cell and gene therapies through point-of-care solutions. The company’s point-of-care cell therapy platform focuses on the development of proprietary cell and gene therapies, including Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products (ATMPs) through its autologous trans-differentiation technology. It offers therapies for a range of treatments, including cell-based immunotherapies, metabolic diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and tissue regeneration. In addition, the company provides regulatory services, pre-clinical studies, intellectual property services, and co-development services. Orgenesis Inc. has various collaboration and license agreements with Adva Biotechnology Ltd.; Tel Hashomer Medical Research, Infrastructure and Services Ltd; Mircod Limited; HekaBio K.K; Image Securities Ltd.; Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC.; Immugenyx LLC.; BG Negev Technologies and Applications; Cure Therapeutics; Tarus Therapeutics; ExcellaBio Ltd.; and Columbia University, as well as a joint venture agreement with RevaTis S.A. to develop autologous therapies. The company was formerly known as Business Outsourcing Services and changed its name to Orgenesis Inc. in August 2011. Orgenesis Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.

