Organogenesis Holdings Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 148.4% Upside

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. with ticker code (ORGO) have now 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 9 and 7 with a mean TP of 8. Given that the stocks previous close was at 3.22 this indicates there is a potential upside of 148.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 3.34 and the 200 moving average now moves to 5.09. The company has a market cap of $347m. Find out more information at: http://organogenesis.com

Organogenesis Holdings Inc., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company’s advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types. Its surgical and sports medicine products comprise ReNu for in-office joint and tendon applications; NuCel for bony fusion in the spine and extremities; NuShield and Affinity for surgical applications in targeted soft tissue repairs; and PuraPly AM for the surgical treatment of open wounds. The company’s pipeline products include TransCyte for the treatment of second- and third-degree burns; PuraForce, a bioengineered porcine collagen surgical matrix for use in soft tissue reinforcement applications; Novachor for the treatment of chronic and acute wounds; Gintuit for the treatment of mucogingival conditions in adults; and PuraPly XT and PuraPly MZ for the treatment of chronic and acute wounds, as well as for surgical treatment of open wounds. It serves hospitals, wound care centers, government facilities, ambulatory service centers, and physician offices. The company sells its products through direct sales representatives and independent agencies. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts.

