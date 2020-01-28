O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 7.7% Upside

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. with ticker code (ORLY) now have 15 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 503 and 393 calculating the average target price we see 463.93. Now with the previous closing price of 430.77 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 7.7%. The 50 day MA is 438.07 while the 200 day moving average is 413.05. The company has a market cap of $32,292m. Visit the company website at: http://www.oreillyauto.com

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories. Its stores offer auto body paint and related materials, automotive tools, and professional service provider service equipment. The company’s stores also offer enhanced services and programs comprising used oil, oil filter, and battery recycling; battery, wiper, and bulb replacement; battery diagnostic testing; electrical and module testing; check engine light code extraction; loaner tool program; drum and rotor resurfacing; custom hydraulic hoses; professional paint shop mixing and related materials; and machine shops. Its stores provide do-it-yourself and professional service provider customers a selection of brand name, house brands, and private label products for domestic and imported automobiles, vans, and trucks. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 5,219 stores. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Springfield, Missouri.