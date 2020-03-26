O’Reilly Automotive – Consenus Indicates Potential 46.6% Upside

O’Reilly Automotive with ticker code (ORLY) have now 13 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 483 and 300 calculating the mean target price we have 406.31. Given that the stocks previous close was at 277.13 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 46.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 360.18 while the 200 day moving average is 407.97. The market capitalisation for the company is $22,388m. Find out more information at: http://www.oreillyauto.com

O’Reilly Automotive, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories. Its stores offer auto body paint and related materials, automotive tools, and professional service provider service equipment. The company’s stores also offer enhanced services and programs comprising used oil, oil filter, and battery recycling; battery, wiper, and bulb replacement; battery diagnostic testing; electrical and module testing; check engine light code extraction; loaner tool program; drum and rotor resurfacing; custom hydraulic hoses; professional paint shop mixing and related materials; and machine shops. Its stores provide do-it-yourself and professional service provider customers a selection of brand name, house brands, and private label products for domestic and imported automobiles, vans, and trucks. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 5,219 stores. O’Reilly Automotive was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Springfield, Missouri.

