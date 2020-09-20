Orchid Island Capital – Consensus Indicates Potential 6.0% Upside

Orchid Island Capital found using ticker (ORC) now have 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 5.5 and 5.5 calculating the average target price we see 5.5. With the stocks previous close at 5.19 this indicates there is a potential upside of 6.0%. The 50 day MA is 5.1 and the 200 day moving average is 4.37. The market capitalisation for the company is $358m. Company Website: http://www.orchidislandcapital.com

Orchid Island Capital, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company’s RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS, including interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Vero Beach, Florida.

