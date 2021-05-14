Orchid Island Capital – Consensus Indicates Potential 2.3% Upside

Orchid Island Capital with ticker code (ORC) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 6 and 4.75 calculating the mean target price we have 5.38. With the stocks previous close at 5.26 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 2.3%. The day 50 moving average is 5.82 while the 200 day moving average is 5.43. The market cap for the company is $498m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.orchidislandcapital.com

Orchid Island Capital, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company’s RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS, including interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. Orchid Island Capital was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Vero Beach, Florida.