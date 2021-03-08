Orchid Island Capital – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.3% Upside

Orchid Island Capital found using ticker (ORC) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 6 and 6 with the average target price sitting at 6. With the stocks previous close at 5.59 this indicates there is a potential upside of 7.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 5.55 and the 200 moving average now moves to 5.32. The company has a market cap of $471m. Company Website: http://www.orchidislandcapital.com

Orchid Island Capital, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company’s RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS, including interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Vero Beach, Florida.