Orchid Island Capital – Consensus Indicates Potential 45.9% Upside

Orchid Island Capital found using ticker (ORC) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 4.25 and 3.5 calculating the mean target price we have 3.88. With the stocks previous close at 2.66 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 45.9%. The day 50 moving average is 2.99 and the 200 moving average now moves to 4.03. The market cap for the company is $439m. Find out more information at: https://www.orchidislandcapital.com

The potential market cap would be $641m based on the market concensus.

Orchid Island Capital, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company’s RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. Orchid Island Capital was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Vero Beach, Florida.