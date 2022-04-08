Orchid Island Capital – Consensus Indicates Potential 38.4% Upside

Orchid Island Capital with ticker code (ORC) have now 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 4.25 and 4.25 calculating the average target price we see 4.25. Given that the stocks previous close was at 3.07 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 38.4%. The day 50 moving average is 3.52 and the 200 day moving average is 4.53. The company has a market cap of $535m. Visit the company website at: https://www.orchidislandcapital.com

The potential market cap would be $740m based on the market concensus.

Orchid Island Capital, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company’s RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. Orchid Island Capital was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Vero Beach, Florida.