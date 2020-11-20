Orchid Island Capital – Consensus Indicates Potential -1.8% Downside

Orchid Island Capital found using ticker (ORC) have now 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 5.5 and 5.5 with a mean TP of 5.5. With the stocks previous close at 5.6 this would indicate that there is a downside of -1.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 5.24 and the 200 day MA is 4.85. The market cap for the company is $385m. Find out more information at: http://www.orchidislandcapital.com

Orchid Island Capital, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company’s RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS, including interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Vero Beach, Florida.