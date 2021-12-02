Orchard Funding Group PLC 16.4% potential upside indicated by Liberum Capital

Orchard Funding Group PLC with ticker (LON:ORCH) now has a potential upside of 16.4% according to Liberum Capital.







Liberum Capital set a target price of 66 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Orchard Funding Group PLC share price of 55 GBX at opening today (02/12/2021) indicates a potential upside of 16.4%. Trading has ranged between 46 (52 week low) and 67 (52 week high) with an average of 4,636 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £11,778,954.



Orchard Funding Group plc is a finance company. The Company specializes in insurance premium finance and the professional fee funding market. The Company provides funding and funding support systems to insurance brokers and professional firms through the trading subsidiaries. The Company’s segments include insurance premium funding and professional fee funding. The Company provides finance to clients of insurance brokers. The Company has two businesses: Bexhill UK Limited and Orchard Funding Limited. Bexhill UK Limited provides insurance premium funding to the United Kingdom insurance brokers. Bexhill UK Limited provides credit to limited companies, partnerships and consumers. Orchard Funding Limited provides professional customized fee funding solutions to accounting firms, professionals and small businesses, enabling them to provide extended credit to their business clients.







