Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 186.4% Upside

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. with ticker code (ORMP) have now 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 23 and 6 calculating the mean target price we have 12.6. Given that the stocks previous close was at 4.4 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 186.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 3.47 and the 200 day moving average is 3.38. The company has a market capitalisation of $106m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.oramed.com

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its proprietary flagship product is the ORMD-0801, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes. It is also developing ORMD-0901, an oral glucagon-like peptide-1 capsule that has completed phase I clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes; and a weight loss treatment in the form of an oral leptin capsule. The company was formerly known as Integrated Security Technologies and changed its name to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2006. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in New York, New York.