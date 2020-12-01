Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 117.3% Upside

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. found using ticker (ORMP) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 17 and 6 and has a mean target at 9.67. Now with the previous closing price of 4.45 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 117.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 2.74 and the 200 moving average now moves to 3.28. The company has a market cap of $101m. Find out more information at: http://www.oramed.com

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its proprietary flagship product is the ORMD-0801, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes. It is also developing ORMD-0901, an oral glucagon-like peptide-1 capsule that has completed phase I clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes; and a weight loss treatment in the form of an oral leptin capsule. The company was formerly known as Integrated Security Technologies and changed its name to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2006. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in New York, New York.