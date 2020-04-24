Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 250.0% Upside

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. found using ticker (ORMP) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 20 and 5.5 with a mean TP of 10.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 3 this indicates there is a potential upside of 250.0%. The 50 day MA is 3.13 and the 200 moving average now moves to 3.98. The market capitalisation for the company is $68m. Company Website: http://www.oramed.com

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, which completed phase II clinical trials is an orally ingestible insulin capsule for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901 that completed phase I clinical trials is an oral glucagon-like peptide-1 analog capsule for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. It is also developing a weight loss treatment in the form of an oral leptin capsule. The company was formerly known as Integrated Security Technologies and changed its name to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2006. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in New York, New York.

