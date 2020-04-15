Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 228.1% Upside

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. with ticker code (ORMP) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 20 and 5.5 calculating the mean target price we have 10.5. With the stocks previous close at 3.2 this would imply there is a potential upside of 228.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 3.34 and the 200 moving average now moves to 3.99. The company has a market capitalisation of $76m. Find out more information at: http://www.oramed.com

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, which completed phase II clinical trials is an orally ingestible insulin capsule for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901 that completed phase I clinical trials is an oral glucagon-like peptide-1 analog capsule for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. It is also developing a weight loss treatment in the form of an oral leptin capsule. The company was formerly known as Integrated Security Technologies and changed its name to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2006. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in New York, New York.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn