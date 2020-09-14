Don't Miss
Opus Bank – Consensus Indicates Potential 42.4% Upside

14th September 2020

Opus Bank found using ticker (OPB) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 30 and 25.5 with the average target price sitting at 27.75. Given that the stocks previous close was at 19.49 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 42.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 19.49 while the 200 day moving average is 17.77. The market capitalisation for the company is $710m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: 0

