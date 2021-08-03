OptimizeRx Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.3% Upside

OptimizeRx Corporation with ticker code (OPRX) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 40 and 26 with the average target price sitting at 33.33. Given that the stocks previous close was at 29.67 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 12.3%. The 50 day MA is 25.63 and the 200 day MA is 19.41. The market cap for the company is $500m. Visit the company website at: http://www.optimizerx.com

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that facilitates communication at point-of-care among various stakeholders in healthcare. Its cloud-based solution supports patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health record company platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and clinical messaging services. The company’s products and applications also comprise brand support services, which focuses on educating and working with pharmaceutical manufacturers on identifying, formulating, and implementing new eRx media strategies, including drug file integration, sales force training, and strategy development services for promoting their products. In addition, it operates cloud based Mobile Health Messenger platform that provides interactive health messaging for enhanced medication adherence and care coordination; and HIPAA-compliant automated mobile messaging platform that allows pharmaceutical manufactures and related entities to directly engage with patients to enhance regimen compliance. Further, the company offers patient programs with treatment and affordability information, lifestyle and condition trackers, Internet device connectivity, forms, and surveys. OptimizeRx Corporation is headquartered in Rochester, Michigan.